‘Suddenly I was here. Do you know anything about it?” It’s like a dystopian sci-fi movie. You live in the forest on the Veluwe, in what seem like holiday homes from a distance. But you don’t know exactly how you got there. Or how long you’ve actually been there. Years, months? None of the residents know that about themselves. But you can’t leave. That’s for sure. And you can’t drink beer.

Documentary maker Kim Smeekes visited ten years ago for an item from the programme Squirt and Swallow nursing home Markenhof, where Korsakov patients live and are treated. The report only lasted five minutes at the time, but it made an impression on Smeekes. Ten years later she came back and saw the same people, still saying the same things. In her documentary Forget for a momentshe sketches the lives of the residents.

The world of Korsakov’s patients is, as the voice-over says, “a self-contained universe in which time exists in a different way.” You develop Korsakov due to a vitamin B1 deficiency, which is almost always caused by an alcohol addiction. The deficiency damages your brain and thus your memory, and the sense of time and space. Memories fade “into murky remnants of what was once a life.” You fill the gaps with new stories.

One Korsakov patient is not the other, the stages differ enormously. Some are lonely. One of the two main characters, Christina, has hardly any contact with her four children.

Others, like ex-serviceman Kenny, are luckier. His daughter Daniela had less contact for a while, but now comes to visit because she sees how he is improving. “I would rather he feels good, and how I feel then I want to put aside.” Now he is an amiable version of himself, when he was still drunk that was not always the case.

For most of the documentary we follow Kenny who is transferred to another department with more restrictions, despite his explicit wish to go home. Because that is, besides Korsakov, what really all patients have in common. They want to go home. Away. Being free.

Compassion

It is painful, locking people up against their will, but for their own good. Can’t people destroy themselves with their alcohol addiction if they want to? Are you there mainly because family doesn’t want you to drink yourself to death? What is compassion: giving someone their freedom or protecting someone from themselves? These kinds of questions simmer under the surface, but there is often no simple answer to them.

The caregivers also have a hard time with it. Guido, Kenny’s supervisor at the beginning of the documentary, sighs before the transfer to the stricter department that his good relationship with Kenny must now be broken. “I find it very exciting. I really like Kenny.”

Kenny does get angry indeed. Guido tries to convince him to see it as a new beginning, not punishment. “You see it as being locked up, but it is not.” “Yes, of course, I am being deprived of my freedom!” Kenny has a point. Guido: “Do you think I don’t find it difficult?”

The documentary is in two minds. On the one hand it is a personal portrait of Kenny, on the other hand it is an illustration of the Korsakov phenomenon. Smeekes looked not so much at the social system behind Korsakov and at its treatment, but at the personal impact of the disease. The great thing is that Kenny’s perspective is taken seriously, as well as that of the caretakers and Daniela. You understand them all. There is no doubt that Kenny cannot indeed live on his own. That’s the sad truth. But you also understand that he wants to leave.

