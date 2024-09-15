Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 09/15/2024 – 15:00

Those who are more observant may have noticed that the name of the store’s operator is on the front door of each Outback restaurant. This person, however, is not a franchisee, as the chain works with a different business and partnership model.

The company itself explains that it does not have franchisees, but rather partner-owners. And not just anyone can apply for the position.

According to Bloomin’ Brands, which also owns the Abraccio and Aussie Grill brands, 84% of the partners chosen for Outback stores in Brazil are former employees who started at the company in the dining room or kitchen. The 16% who come from outside the company are people who come from the food and hospitality sectors.

There is no possibility of registering to open a branded restaurant.

How are the partners prepared?

After selection, the company explains that there is a period of preparation for professionals that lasts more than a year. This course consists of a learning path that revisits and deepens knowledge in all areas of the restaurant, ensuring a complete understanding of the business, preparing the employee to assume this leadership role within the restaurant.

How much is the investment?

Bloomin Brands, the parent company of the chain’s restaurants, bears the bulk of the initial investment, which covers a variety of expenses, including restaurant construction, equipment, furniture, staff training and initial operating expenses.

The total investment in building a unit is around R$5 million. The partner-owner pays a smaller amount, which is not disclosed by the company. As a partner, this leader receives a salary and shares in the restaurant’s profits.

How are new restaurant locations thought out?

Bloomin explains that it is solely responsible for thinking about where the next Outbacks will be launched in the country. Therefore, professionals are not chosen exclusively based on strategic regions for the business, but rather because they are people who are present in the company’s day-to-day operations and can be relocated from other parts of the country.

Numbers in Brazil

Outback is currently present in 70 cities in 22 states and the Federal District. There are currently 172 stores in the country. By October, the group plans to open a new unit in Fortaleza, reaching a total of 18 new restaurants in 2024.

With the openings, the group is trying to reinforce the message that the chain’s expansion plan is still underway in the country, even after the international chain’s parent company announced in May that it was studying strategic alternatives for the restaurants in Brazil, including a possible sale.

It is present in 23 countries worldwide in the Americas, Asia and Oceania.