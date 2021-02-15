Left boss Bernd Riexinger has called for a rethink in the construction of single-family houses. “You have to reduce land consumption, for social reasons and for reasons of climate protection,” he told the editorial network Germany.

“That is why we cannot continue with the single-family houses as we have before. Instead, we should concentrate in the cities and build plots in such a way that more apartments come out – above all more affordable apartments. “

The Greens had rejected allegations at the weekend that they wanted to ban the construction of single-family houses across the board. “The allegations are wrong,” said a parliamentary group spokesman on Sunday for the German press agency.

“For many people, their own four walls are important – this includes a single family home. That will continue to exist in the future – such as terraced houses, apartment buildings, apartment buildings. ”The local authorities decided what was to be built and where. This also takes into account how much space there is and how much vacancy there is.

Fractional leader Anton Hofreiter was exaggerated after an interview with the “Spiegel”, the spokesman also wrote on Twitter. Hofreiter was asked in the interview about a decision by a Hamburg district office that had not included single-family houses in the development plans.

He justified this decision with the “dramatic housing shortage” in the area. The district decided to create living space for many instead of a few. At the same time, Hofreiter made it clear: “Of course the Greens do not want to ban their own four walls.” (Dpa)