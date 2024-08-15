Although suffering is a possible human condition, Western society pushes us to flee from it. The idea is conveyed that in order to live, we need to avoid the presence of certain thoughts, memories or sensations associated with discomfort. In addition, the message has also been reinforced that we must find an immediate solution to problems. It is true that some problems are easy to solve, such as choosing which hair dye to use or which film to watch at the cinema… But there are other problematic contexts. It is difficult to accept that someone has left you, that you cannot have children anymore, that you have failed an exam for which you had prepared for a long time or that you cannot run marathons again due to a heart condition. The worst things to accept have to do with health, love, family, finances… In these contexts, looking for an immediate solution can be even more frustrating.

In recent years, there has been an increase in research into psychological therapies based on the idea that there is a degree of suffering inherent to life that cannot be eliminated and that trying to end it can lead to psychological disorders. The aim of these therapies is not so much to reduce internal events (worries, fear, sadness, etc.) but rather to accept them by changing the relationship one has with one’s thoughts and emotions. The idea is for people to take control of their lives despite their discomfort. This will result in a better mood.

For these purposes, the use of metaphors is proposed. For example, the bus metaphor is proposed, in which the subject is asked if he is capable of maintaining the direction of his bus towards what is important to him in life despite the fact that the passengers try to permanently sabotage him with messages that predict failure. To know where to direct the bus, metaphors such as the garden metaphor are used to clarify the directions that the person wants to take in his life in different areas (work, family, friendship, leisure…). The person is told that it is not easy to take care of plants because gardens usually have weeds and the more you pull them out, the more they grow. The non-acceptance has more to do with obsessing over pulling out weeds, forgetting to cultivate one’s own plants. There are books to reflect on these ideas and put them into practice, such as Handbook for letting go. Practicing the radical acceptance of dialectical behavioral therapy, by the clinical psychologist Joaquim Soler, or How to reduce suffering with acceptance and mindfulness, by psychiatrist Javier García Campayo. They are aimed at doing something valuable in life and learning to take distance.

Thaïs Tiana Sastre, a psychologist at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, points out that the important thing to incorporate these ideas would be to be aware of when we are not accepting it. It appears in the form of ruminations: “If I hadn’t had this father”, “I should have done that”, “until this pain disappears, I won’t be able to swim again”. The person, instead of being effectively in the world, is in their thoughts or reasonings oriented towards the past or the future. When one accepts, one opens up to allowing, to going with the flow, to letting go… Non-acceptance, on the other hand, is related to closing oneself off to what happens in life, opposing, going against the flow, clinging…

There would be different layers of acceptance. The mental and emotional are fostered by focusing our attention on the present moment. But not only. According to Manual for releasing, Understanding that there are causes for what happens, that the universe is as it is and has no intention, and not opposing pain when something naturally causes it helps to mentally orient oneself towards acceptance. Noticing physical tension, knowing how to relax and let go of the body helps acceptance in its emotional component.

Finally, behaving in a manner consistent with acceptance, acting as if you admit it, even though you may not feel that way emotionally, would be the third layer. This, behavioral acceptance, consists of activating yourself by carrying out an action opposite to the emotion: that is, having an action plan that relates to personal interests and values ​​regardless of your mood. If I now fully accepted this situation, how would I behave in that case?

The constant escape from the suffering inherent in life and the search for immediate solutions to what has no remedy can be among the reasons why professional help is sought. Once this need to escape is eliminated, one can engage in activities that are set as valuable goals and learn that the problem is not having negative thoughts, but the way in which one reacts to them. When one chooses to accept. Especially if one knows how to do it and if one is clear about which plants to take care of in one’s own personal garden. Acceptance is not something passive, but something tremendously active and must be cultivated with intention. Acceptance must be at the service of what is important to one in life.