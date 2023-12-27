Canserbero was and is one of the greatest references of Latin American music and rap in Spanish. In the midst of the revelation of the true reasons and circumstances of his death after almost nine years of his departure, here we bring you the five most listened to and acclaimed songs by his faithful fans. Among them are two that would have foreshadowed his sad end.

What are Canserbero's most listened to songs?

1. 'Jeremiah 17-5'

This song was released in 2012 as part of the album 'Death' of the Venezuelan rapper. After the truth behind Canserbero's death was discovered, which turned completely from a suicide to a homicide, this song has gone viral again and sparked the theory that, in the lyrics, the singer predicted the end of his life.

“Looking into my eyes, my old lady, rest in peace now, she once told me. And how right she was to warn me about this pig life. Don't raise crows or they will tear your eyes out of their sockets (…). Damn the man who trusts another man. Those who betrayed, remember their faces and their names”, is heard in a segment of the lyrics of 'Jeremiah 17-5'.

2. 'The first drink'

“The first drink to the ground. And a look to the sky. One more year without you physically, but in my mind you always don't know how much I love you. And those who leave do not die, only those who forget die. After all, death is so sure of winning (…) I would so like to be able to see you again and corroborate that you left to live in some heaven,” dictates part of this song by Canserbero.

3. 'It's epic'

Tirone González would have foreshadowed the death of his friend Carlos Molnar. This is what is speculated when listening to the lyrics of this song that has become one of the most viral of the Venezuelan rapper. As is known, according to new investigations, the brothers Natalia and Guillermo Améstica were the ones who ended the lives of him and his friend.

“I'm crying from the back of my head, while I fall on the sidewalk. I hear a woman shouting that they killed Carlos. Only then did I smile with relief, because Carlos was the bastard who killed my brother. Everything is confusing, I hear: 'Wiu, wiu, wiu'. I can't see well and I feel cold, cold, cold. A guy shouting: Mine, mine, mine! Until I no longer heard anything but a deep silence (a deep silence),” it sounds in the subject.

4. 'Machiavellian'

“It is Machiavellian to meditate alone where you lived everything with her. Like a voice that tells you to the stars. A finger cannot hide, no! I write only sad verses. You turned me into some pathetic person. I reread what you wrote. When We were happy, or more or less happy. And I felt like butterflies. What today I know are worms. I am in those times. When drop by drop, the mind is exhausted. The days go by and you barely notice it,” reads one of the romantic lyrics of Canserbero.

5. 'C'est La Mort'

“Crossing off goals from this endless list of things I want to hear, live, know, be and see, wow! (Boah!) They're no longer ten, they're twenty-something. And not to mention the one with the sickle who's watching me from afar “Planning how to fulfill your responsibility: whether with a crime, an accident or an illness. Oh, but the truth is, I have seen so much in so little. If I could erase memories like erasing photos from the phone, right?”, is heard in this song that is one of the fans' favorites.

What is Canserbero's last song?

Is about 'Blessed', posthumous song in which part of his rhymes that he had recorded for another song were included. It was released three weeks ago under the title Santa Suerte Music, and featured the collaboration of the most prominent Spanish-speaking rappers.

