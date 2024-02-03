The Justice of Venezuela convicted the brothers Natalia and Guillermo Améstica for the murder, in 2015, of the rapper Tirone José González, known as Canserberoafter determining that he was sedated and stabbed to death and that it was not a suicide, as the investigations at the time indicated.

In a press conference, the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, indicated that the hearing was held after the reopening of the case last November, in which, “after rigorous deliberations, the judge decided to sentence them to 25 years of prison”.

The Améstica brothers were accused of the crimes of “qualified homicide with treachery and for futile reasons in the degree of co-authorship, obstruction of the administration of justice, simulation of a punishable act, false attestation before a public official and association to commit a crime.”

Améstica brothers, convicted of murder of Canserbero.

Saab explained that, although the Prosecutor's Office requested a sentence of 30 years, the maximum in Venezuela, it was considered a reduction for the accused for having admitted the facts. So they were both sentenced to 25 years in prison..

In addition, he explained that the Justice Department issued arrest warrants and an Interpol red alert against five others involved in the case.

“After three months of an arduous investigation, in which 154 procedures were carried out, we have achieved a historic result in terms of criminal investigation that will be a reference for similar cases in the future,” said Saab.

The confession of Natalia Améstica, former Canserbero magazine

After reopening the case, the Prosecutor's Office presented, on December 26, statements recorded on video in which A woman identified as Natalia Améstica confesses to having used benzodiazepines to numb fellow musician Carlos Molnar, who was her partner, and González, and then stabbing them until they were lifeless..

Subsequently, Améstica asked for help from a brother – with whom she altered the crime scene – with the aim of simulating that a fight had occurred between Molnar and González, which ended with the homicide of the first by the second, who ended up committing suicide, as indicated. the police version for the last eight years, the prosecutor then explained.

“Tirone saw me and was very worried, although he was already sleepy. So I explained to him that it was an attack of anger and I couldn't control myself. Then he fell on the couch asleep, so I stabbed him twice,” he said in a video .

“After this I went to Chile, fleeing terrified, thinking that in the end the truth was going to be known. Therefore, I returned to give the pertinent statements for the reopening of the case,” she concluded.

The Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants against police officers accused of receiving $10,000 from the Améstica brothers to cover up the crimes.

The Public Ministry also ordered the arrest of a forensic pathologist and two prosecutors who acted in the first investigations.

