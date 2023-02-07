The considerations of the well-known market operator regarding the former Nerazzurri player who has now ended up on the sidelines of the Roma project

The rumors about the possible last-minute move to Galatasaray continue to chase each other, but Nicolò Zaniolo is still a Roma player at the moment. Out of the squad, because what happened inevitably made him slip to the sidelines of Josè Mourinho’s project.

Dario Canovi, a well-known market operator, also spoke about him. Here’s what he told TMW: “I think he was arrogant and conceited. He already thought he was a champion, he isn’t and maybe he will never become one. I was lucky enough to manage not only football champions but also some Olympic medalists. The quality of the champions is that of being modest, he was sure that by putting himself on the market he would go away. I think his agent advised him to go to England: he would have had the opportunity to demonstrate that he is a great team player. If you score five goals against Bornemouth the following year, you make the leap in quality. Now we will see what will happen…”.