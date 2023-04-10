Alessandro Canovi, a well-known market operator, spoke about it to the microphones of Tmw. The current rossoblù coach has a contract until 2024 and Bologna will try to extend it until 2025: “I’m the last one who can talk about Thiago for a sentimental conflict of interest – he said – We started the adventure in Paris and I can only speak well of him. I know his value and the passion he puts us together with his staff. The results don’t come by chance. Future? Think only of Bologna. He can continue there, he still has one year on his contract.”