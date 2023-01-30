Canova statue sold for 1.2 million, but critics disagree

We know: the valuations of works of art are always complex. However, it is difficult to find such a large distance between the estimates of art critics (about 70 thousand euros) and the award in an auction (1.2 million). Instead, it happens that a sculpture by Antonio Canova, “Cupid and Psyche Standing”, long live this bizarre story. Indeed, even more bizarre given that the work had been purchased for approx 500 thousand euros from Veneto Banca prima of the crack that had tragic results on savers and for which a process is underway involving the former CEO Vincenzo Consoli.

According to critics the sculpture of Canovamade of plaster and not marble, had a value between 41 and 69 thousand euros. The appraisal, prepared in December 2015, was used to clarify some “reckless” purchases made by the bank at the beginning of the years 2000. The sale, which by choice of Cultural Heritage could not take place abroad, had an auction base of 200 thousand euros, less than half of the amount paid by Veneto Banca. But the collectors didn’t let themselves be frightened and, relaunch after relaunch, they reached the record figure of 1.2 million, double the previous record.



