The rossoblù attacker enters the second half and beats Barbera in injury time with a splendid curling shot under the top corner: it ends 0-1, the Sicilians thus fail to reach first place

Oscar Maresca

Palermo stops after three successes in a row. At the Barbera Cosenza advances with a great goal from Canotto in the 91st minute: it ends 0-1. The former Reggina striker, who came on shortly before, broke the deadlock in a tense match from the first half. In the second half, Brunori on one side and Tutino on the other tried to score the winning goal but failed. In the end the winger born in ’94 decided the match. For Corini’s team it is a wasted opportunity: the rosanero fail to catch Parma at the top and remain at 10 points. Caserta’s men rise to 8 and return to winning ways after four games.

Few opportunities — The guests ran a lot in front at the start of the match, Tutino moved between the lines and created dangers for the opposing defense in the first minute with a long-range shot. Palermo's response arrives shortly after, Aurelio tries from inside the area and Micai responds confidently. Brunori and Di Francesco get along well, the right winger attempts the shot but it is weak. Forte leads Cosenza's attack, but fails to worry Pigliacelli when he has his only chance of the first half. Then the rhythms lower until the interval.

Canotto unlocks it — Marras shoots high at the start of the second half. Di Francesco instead tries the acrobatics in the area, but Cimino clears it away. Lots of duels in the middle of the pitch, aggressive tackles and few important opportunities. Palermo's best chance only came in the 64th minute with Lucioni stealing the ball and serving Brunori, saved by Micai. On the opponent's restart, Tutino receives from Marras and his conclusion hits the post. A few minutes pass and Pigliacelli flies to clear Forte's good header from the goal. Insigne comes on fifteen minutes from the end and in the 85th minute with his usual shot he tries to place it, but to no avail. Canotto's magic broke the deadlock in the 91st minute with a strong and precise shot from the edge: the first goal of the season for the former Reggina player. Caserta's Cosenza regains victory, hard stop for Palermo.