In patients with severe asthma, thanks to tezepelumab “we have an additional 'magic bullet' available that allows us to cover a vast spectrum of needs that are not sufficiently satisfied for a pathology we know about, but also to treat patients for whom” until today “there was nothing. This is an epochal change. Biological drugs have allowed us to currently only treat patients with severe asthma, but the hope is to be able to use them as soon as possible” in patients who need them ” the so-called early treatment. Because when we are able to identify the patient who has mild or moderate asthma, who will develop severe asthma, we will have the possibility of using a biological treatment in order to prevent the evolution of the moderate to severe asthma”. Thus Giorgio Walter Canonica, professor & senior consultant Center for personalized medicine for asthma and allergies Humanitas University & Irccs Humanitas of Rozzano (Milan), comments on Aifa's reimbursement for tezepelumab in the treatment of severe uncontrolled asthma, during an event organized by AstraZeneca, today in Milan.

“Severe or uncontrolled or difficult to treat asthma”, recalls the specialist, is defined in this way because “its symptoms are not controlled despite” the administration “of the maximum of traditional therapy, the famous triple inhalation therapy”. For severe asthma we have always reasoned according to the “model that 'the more severe it is, the more I add drugs'. This is a concept that today we can dispel because with biological therapies we are also able to finally reduce what was the traditional inhalation treatment”.

Biological therapies “have revolutionized the patient's status – explains Canonica – so it is clear that they act not only on the symptoms, but also on the patients' respiratory function and quality of life” because, “it has now been demonstrated, biological they act on the remodeling of the respiratory tract, i.e. the bronchi, induced by chronic inflammation which determines changes in the bronchi – stiffening and restriction of the bronchus – which change people's quality of life”.

But with tezepelumab a step further was taken, it was underlined during the meeting. This first-in-class monoclonal antibody inhibits the action of Tslp, a key epithelial cytokine capable of triggering the inflammatory cascade that characterizes asthma and is fundamental in the initiation and persistence of allergic, eosinophilic and other types of inflammation, including airway hyper-responsiveness. Tslp is released in response to multiple triggers, including allergens, infectious agents, pollutants and other airborne particles and “damages the epithelial barrier in both allergic eosinophilic asthma and non-allergic eosinophilic asthma”, remarks Canonica who defines the new treatment as a ” magic bullet” because, by acting at the origin of the inflammatory cascade, it has the potential to help treat a large population of patients suffering from severe asthma regardless of the polarization of the inflammatory response.

Currently “biologics are only granted in severe asthma”, but we know that “the sooner I use them the better, the easier I get results because – concludes the expert – if I can block the cytokines, in this case a key cytokine also in remodeling of the airways, I prevent the onset and development of a disease such as severe asthma. Our desire, and our duty for the next few years, is precisely to achieve this”.