Simowrdibilde you are a photography enthusiast you certainly can’t miss out on this Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM on offer on Amazonperfect if you love portraiture and have a passion for capturing every little detail of your favorite subjects.

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM: here are the features

Take your portraits to the next level with the Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM, a compact and lightweight prime lens that makes your subjects pop and reveals beautiful detail. With a focal length of 85mm, this lens is designed for portraits, and delivers elegant results with beautiful background blur thanks to its fast f/2.

With the Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM, create stunning portraits with a natural perspective and take advantage of the lens’s shallow depth of field to create soft backgrounds thanks to the wide aperture and 9-blade diaphragm. Capture close-up details in your portraits, fashion and beauty shots with the 0.5x macro capability; this portrait lens will give you a new perspective.

Take the Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM with you anywhere, anytime, thanks to a weight of just 500 g and a compact design that makes the lens easy to slip into a pocket or small bag. You’ll get great results even in low light thanks to 5-stop image stabilization. Shoot without a tripod when light levels drop.

Benefit from fast, smooth autofocus delivered by the STM motor that is quick to locate the subject and operates near-silently for stealth.

The Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM can be found at full price at €729.99 but taking advantage of the 14% Amazon discount it could be yours for €625.00 with no additional shipping costs, completely free!