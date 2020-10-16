Canon has launched its new mirrorless camera EOS M50 Mark II in India. This is the upgraded model of the company’s M50. This new camera has included some new and special features this time. This camera is special for Youtuber. The new EOS M50 Mark II is priced at Rs 58 995 (MRP). It comes with M15-45mm lens.

Equipped with latest features

The new EOS M50 Mark II is a compact and easy to use camera. The company has designed it in such a way that you can use it easily anywhere. Video bloggers can connect to Wi-Fi directly without using a streaming unit and live-stream directly to YouTube with the help of this camera. This camera is equipped with features like Vari-angle LCD monitor, touch screen recording, movie self-timer and a microphone jack. This camera makes it easy for Vloggers to record video and live streaming.

specification

Talking about the specification, the new EOS M50 Mark II has a DIGIC 8 image sensor. This camera is equipped with 24.1 megapixels with ISO 100-25600 (H: 51200). It has a 3.0-inch LCD display. This camera gives the freedom to make 4K video. Apart from this, videos can be shot in 60fps mode with the help of this camera. It has used Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Low Energy Technology. Apart from this, it has an APS-C size CMOS image sensor. Bokeh feature is also available in this camera.

Fujifilm will compete with the X-T200

The new Canon EOS M50 Mark II will compete with the Fujifilm X-T200. The price of this camera is Rs 49,999 (Amazon India). It is equipped with 24.2 megapixels. It has a 3.5 inch touch screen display. This Kamvra is available in dual tone color. It has a large APS-C CMOS image sensor. With this, full HD and 4K video recording can be done. It has an electronic view finder. Even before this, Canon’s M50 has been very successful in the mirror equipped camera segment, and now its upgrade model users will like it.

