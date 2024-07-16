If you are interested in the world of photography and want to get sharp and professional looking shots Canon EOS R100 is the one for you. With a 3″ display and RF-S 18-45mm lens, despite being an entry level, it offers advanced performance and The Amazon offer is truly unmissable!

Canon EOS R100: Features

The Canon EOS R100 is a lightweight and compact mirrorless camerasuitable for those who want to enter the world of photography, obtaining surprising results. The compact dimensions allow for a handy grip.

The camera features a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor which allows you to obtain impeccable colors and incredible details. You will be able to do a good job even in unfavorable lighting conditions and obtain a beautiful bokeh effect.

The Canon EOS R100’s Smart Autofocus features Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology. This ensures fast and accurate subject recognition. The continuous shooting speed of up to 6.5 fps in One-Shot AF mode and 3.5 fps in Continuous AF mode will ensure you capture the important moments of your life.

It will also be possible produce 4K video at 25pii and Full HD at 60 fps and 120 fps at 720p resolutionwhich promises to achieve smooth slow motion, so you can unleash your creativity.

Enhancing the Canon EOS R100 is the‘RF 28mm F2.8 STM, a compact and lightweight full-frame RF prime lens, great for travel and urban shooting.

There 28mm focal length and f/2.8 maximum aperture allow for some adaptability to different shooting conditions. The aperture ensures shooting even in low light conditions and allows for a shallow depth of field to make subjects stand out against backgrounds with a pleasant blur.

The RF 28mm F2.8 STM features a combined control ring “focus/control” which allows you to easily adjust settings and quickly switch to manual focus if you want. The STM motor ensures silent autofocus.

The Canon EOS R100 can be found at full price at €739.99 but with the 35% Amazon discount you can have it for €478.19 with a savings of €261.80 and if you are a Prime member, delivery is free.