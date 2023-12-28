Every disadvantage has its advantage: the high water in the Waal near Nijmegen creates a beautiful wave that is perfect for canoeists. So canoe club De Batavier is holding the Open Dutch Freestyle Canoeing Championship on Thursday. “That is of course with a wink, but we do have a bit of the Eleven Cities feeling,” says one of the organizers.
Cyril Rosman
