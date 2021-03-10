Spanish canoeing is a world power, a fixture in the XXI century Olympic medal table, in which it has four consecutive Games on the podium in its different modalities, with a total of twelve medals, five of them gold. Some results that, of course, are repeated in World and European Championships. During this time, illustrious names of the national sport have been forged, such as David Cal and Saúl Craviotto, two historical. Such a high level also translates into ufierce internal competition in some disciplines, a situation that has worsened for Tokyo, where the IOC policy of seeking gender parity in participation and not overcrowding the Games has greatly reduced the program. In sprint tests they can only go six male paddlers. Y not all fit.

The puzzle is in the K4 500 and the K1 200, two events for which Spain has six stellar paddlers, six phenomena with a recognized international record, but only four of them will be able to travel to the Games. They are Craviotto, Cooper, Toro, Garrote, Germade and Arévalo. To resolve the mess, the Spanish Federation has organized some deceptively objective selective days. The individual tests of some Trials do not generate any doubt. Win the best time. And period. Carlos Arévalo was crowned in K1. Without discussion. But the ruckus has come in the K4, whose starting point already placed Craviotto and Arévalo as fixed in the three combinations, which gave them some power to choose their fellow Olympians. That’s what they suspect Bull and Club, and what the former federative president, Juanjo Román, has denounced, who accuse both of favoring with their performance to Cooper and Germade. Trasona has become a powder keg. And experience has shown that the concept of objectivity is not possible in group tests. A mess that is difficult to solve.