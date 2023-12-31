Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 17:22

The Argentine Germán Cano, top scorer in the Brazilian Championship and Copa Libertadores, was elected the 'King of America” and the Brazilian Priscila (Internacional), aged 19, was chosen the Queen of America in a vote by the newspaper El País, from Uruguay, from in which more than 200 journalists participated. Fernando Diniz was also considered the best coach on the South American continent, who led Rio's Tricolor to win the unprecedented Libertadores Cup. The result of the election was released this Sunday (31), in first page from the Uruguayan newspaper.

GERMAN EZEQUIEL CANO, THE KING OF AMERICA! top scorer @LibertadoresBR and of the season, the Tricolor striker is the most voted in a traditional election by the newspaper El Pais, from Uruguay! DO THE LL THERE! pic.twitter.com/CoklY1zsbW — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) December 31, 2023

Cano was elected with 167 votes (61%) out of a total of 250 journalists participating in the election. In second place was Luís Suárez (Grêmio), with 40 votes, and in third place was De La Cruz (River Plate), with eight. The Argentine, who scored 40 goals in 61 games for Tricolor Rio this season, became the first Fluminense player to be chosen as King of America.

With you, Her Majesty, La Reina de América! https://t.co/IaqaXJQUks — Gurias Coloradas (@GuriasColoradas) December 31, 2023

Born in São Gonçalo do Amarante, Priscila stood out this year by leading the Women's Libertadores artillery, with eight goals. Her above-average performance earned her the call-up to the Brazilian teamalready under the command of Arthur Elias The Colorado striker led the vote, and in second and third place, respectively, were Millene (Corinthians) and Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras).

Fernando Diniz, unprecedented Libertadores champion with Rio's Tricolor and interim coach of the Brazilian men's team, won the vote for best South American coach competing, among others, with coaches Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina team) , Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay) and Luis Zubeldía, from LDU (Ecuador).

In addition to being the best player and coach on the continent, the vote by the newspaper El País, from Uruguay, also chose the ideal team, led by Diniz. Of the 11 players, eight play in Brazil: Nino, André, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano (Fluminense); Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez (Palmeiras); and Luís Suarez (Grêmio). Completing the team were Sérgio Romero and Advíncula (Boca Juniors); and De La Cruz (River Plate).

FERNANDO DINIZ IS THE BEST TECHNICIAN IN AMERICA! In the same election that consecrated German Cano as King of America, Fernando Diniz was elected the best coach on the continent! VITOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Jv3hMPMt1G — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) December 31, 2023

Since the first vote, in 1986, 12 other Brazilian team players have occupied the throne of King of America. They were: Pedro (Flamengo/ 2022); Marinho (Santos/2020); Gabigol (Flamengo/2019); Luan (Grêmio/2017); Ronaldinho Gaúcho (Atlético-MG/2013); Neymar (Santos/2012 and 2011); D'Alessandro (Internacional/2010); Carlos Tévez (Corinthians/2005); Romário (Vasco/2000), Raí (São Paulo/1994); and Bebeto (Vasco/1989).