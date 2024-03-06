Relevant- That if it were a matter of emulating the common places used in other sports, we would be saying that the Red Devils of Mexico “broke it” by announcing the hiring of the former Dominican major leaguer Robinson Cano. It will undoubtedly be the great signing among the many signings of foreign players this year in the LMB. It is understood that one of the reasons for this signing is found in the undoubted media impact that Canó's arrival produces, even if he is no longer, by any means, the player who remained in the Major League for 17 years, already carrying 41 years of age on his back. And age is mentioned because in the athlete, it is a stage where even the eyelids usually already hurt. It is agreed that his arrival in Mexico derives from the fact that 1, he did not receive offers of Big leagues; 2, who did not receive offers from Asian baseball; 3, he still doesn't want to retire and 4, the Mexican summer represents a “mattress” to fall softly on, earn some money and swing into fame, even if it is already remote. And we do not know if Canó has already registered that one of his challenges will be to make people forget how inconsequential the arrival of other former major leaguers to the league has been. LMB. Ephemeral and very little memorable.

FORGETTABLE.- For the wrong-thinking, the arrival of the Dominican will be an opportunity to remember that in 2021 he was suspended by MLB 2021 for 80 games for substance abuse, after testing positive for furosemide. One, let's say, a “little stain” to which we can expect a kind of oblivion on the part of Mexican public opinion, which, by the way, seems to care little about these antecedents. It is worth justifying Canó's arrival to the Devils by stating that in the winter he had an acceptable campaign, giving signs that his hitting ability and what was a very good defense are still valid. Perhaps that will be enough to make us forget what neither Kris Davis nor Brandon Phillips did, to whom we owe a large part of the allusion to the “burnt cartridges” or that the LMB has been “the cemetery of elephants.” . And if we join the previous group, we would say that they are right. That task is what Canó will face.

REALITY.- Now fully immersed in LMB territory, it serves to draw our attention, taking a look at the eventual integration of rosters, that for now a high percentage of non-native presence is observed, while the presence of non-natives seems to be scarce. native players. I can't remember when, under the slogan “where the stars are born,” the summer circuit seemed never to tire of making noise with the speech implemented by the Mansur-Treto duo, everything was “for the Mexican baseball player,” in an accused attempt to put out the flames of the ANABE for those yesterdays still in force. Today it seems the discourse is different and turns in an apparent opposite direction. There is no longer an open apology for the present development tasks of the national player, for making excessive noise about the sale of players to the USA and it is that apparently, the separation of the LMB from the Minor League system silenced the palenque and now, de facto, an independent league came to take away the apparent strength that gave them the gifted “triple A” classification that had been conferred on them. Given today's reality, there will be those who claim that the LMB has adjusted to the times, that its vision is now for spectacle and that is why it has left nationalism aside.