Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/23/2023 – 0:19

Counting on Argentine Germán Cano’s eye for goal, Fluminense defeated São Paulo 1-0, on Wednesday night (22) at the Maracanã stadium, in a delayed match of the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship that was broadcast by National Radio.

VEEEEEENNNNNCEEEE THE FLUMINEEEEENNNSE! GERMAN CANO MAKES THE LL AND FLU BEATS SÃO PAULO AT MARACANÃ! VAAAMMMMOS, CHAMPIONS OF AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/YdcCGWERpt — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) November 23, 2023

Related news:

The game had a special character, as it involved the current champions of the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil (even, before the ball rolled, players from both teams exchanged champion banners). However, all the festive spirit was left behind after the opening whistle.

From the first minute what we saw were tough plays and a lot of fouls from side to side. In fact, São Paulo ended up with one player less in the 27th minute of the first half, when midfielder Gabriel Neves stepped on Thiago Santos’ foot. With an extra man, Fluminense took control of the match and managed to secure the victory in the 8th minute of the final stage in a counterattack that culminated in a shot from the edge of Cano’s area.

With the victory, the Laranjeiras team reached 8th place with 50 points. São Paulo remained with 46 points, now in 10th place.

Draw at Mineirão

In another delayed match, but from the 33rd round, Cruzeiro and Vasco were 2-2 at the Mineirão stadium. Cruzmaltino opened the scoring with Puma Rodríguez, Raposa achieved the turnaround with goals from Bruno Rodrigues and Arthur Gomes, but Gabriel Pec guaranteed the final draw.

Game over at Mineirão!

⚽ Our goals were scored by Arthur Gomes and Bruno Rodrigues.

+ 1 point in the Brasileirão. #CRUxVAS | 2-2 | #ClosedWithCruzeiro pic.twitter.com/oJUbigvfiH — Cruzeiro (@Cruzeiro) November 23, 2023

With the result, both Vasco and Cruzeiro reach 41 points, still remaining very close to the Brazilian relegation zone.