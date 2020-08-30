Bobby Deol has 25 years in Hindi films. The son of Bollywood icon Dharmendra said on the debate of nepotism that only family background cannot let the artist live in this cut-throat world of films, but it can happen on the strength of hard work and talent. Bobby said that to remain in this industry, it is important that our work is good. Everyone comes from some family, but only your family’s name cannot let you stay in the industry for 25 years.

Our parents give us good education, upbringing, everything. When children grow up, the desire of the doctor to make his child a doctor is the same for every field. Be it businessmen, media barons or industrialists, everyone wants their children to follow in their footsteps. My father is an actor, so he thought the same for us. In the beginning there is an advantage, but after that the journey has to be done alone.

Bobby further said, I have been trying to work with Prakashji since the beginning of my career. He is a veteran and National Award winning filmmaker. So as soon as I got a call to meet his office, I was very excited. He told me to play this role after narrating the story and I was surprised because no one had ever thought that I could play such a character. The Ashram also stars other actors like Aditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka and Darshan Kumar. It is streaming on the MX player.