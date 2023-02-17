Some change, others give way. Florestan

President López Obrador said yesterday that he is considering filing a lawsuit for moral damages, against the lawyer defender of Genaro García Luna, Cesar de Castro, in the process that follows a federal court in New York.

He said it would be for having involved him in a non-existent bribery of organized crime, as he had said. Jesus Zambada, (a) King Zambada in a statement before US prosecutors in 2013, which the defender mentioned in the process and the drug trafficker said he did not remember.

Lopez Obrador declared: that this is a clear sample of this lawyer false, slanderous and crooked and that Zambada turned out to be more right.

And I add;

The lawyer was wrong because supposedly the money they gave me, seven million dollars, was to face (Vincent) Fox and nooooo, we are not the same. We are not gangsters nor are we corrupt. I am making a query because I am looking at the possibility (of) that I file a complaint for non-material damage and if it is possible to do so, because it is not Andrés Manuel, it is the president of Mexico.

Then he explained that since he has no money, he would hire a lawyer from the United States to take the case for him.

And yes, López Obrador is within his right to file that lawsuit, but as president of Mexico he has to consider that in that position, he cannot submit to any court abroad, due to the risks it represents, and even more so in the United States.

Can you imagine an appearance by the President of the Republic before a US court, judge and prosecutor?

They could present him, for example, with another battery of criminals capable of any accusation, in addition to taking advantage of politicians in full presidential campaigns.

I understand the moral damage, but also that López Obrador cannot appear in a State court where, for political purposes, they could add all the charges that the electoral campaigns agree.

remnants

1. PLANES.- Rogelio Jiménez Pons, Undersecretary of Transportation of the federal government, confirmed the presidential project to launch the new commercial airline of the López Obrador government in December, and accused the owner of Aeromar, Zvi Katz, of sinking the company. And he clarified that cabotage is not for civil aviation;

2. AMPARO.- The provisional suspension that Minister Yasmín Esquivel achieved yesterday against the procedure for the integration of the UNAM ethics committee, prevents her from making any statement and reporting on the case, which leads the case to a never-before-seen confrontation; and

3. PREMIERE.- President López Obrador opened the Felipe Ángeles airport yesterday, but not on a commercial flight. There he boarded a Mexican Air Force plane to travel to Sonora, which he had always opposed, but which reality imposed on him.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.