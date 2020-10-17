E.It’s good when the nomenclature fits so nicely. Aluminum is the 13th element on the periodic table, and the latest Cannondale aluminum wheel is called what? Exactly, CAAD 13. The number follows a series of course, almost suggesting tradition, the CAAD models have marked the entry into the brand’s racing bike world for more than a decade. Cannondale thinks the CAAD 13 is the culmination of this story for the time being, because it is the most advanced and best-driving aluminum racer the Americans have ever built.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

You have to approach the bike with the thought that there is no 10 000 euro carbon machine at the start, but something for the everyday budget and for everyday use. Tires up to 30 millimeters wide, which increase comfort and expand the area of ​​application, fit on it, even mudguards are no shame. But you can also take it quite naked on the nimble ride. And it is recommended as a kind of family member because there are two versions for men and one for women. The price ranges from a non-binding 2000 to 2700 euros.

The frame follows specifications from the wind tunnel, the shortened profile tube shape should have the same weight and the same rigidity as round tubes, but reduce air resistance by up to 30 percent. The lowered seat stays immediately catch the eye, otherwise the designers prefer understatement. Neither the color scheme nor the logo are intrusive, which is in stark contrast to many American attitudes these days and is therefore twice as pleasant. Extravagance is also out of the question in the components; after all, tariffs should be kept low. There is the option of Ultegra for gear levers and derailleurs, but the 105 group from Shimano dominated our mid-range model, and the 11/30 cassette also comes from this restrained price range. The gears were adjusted on the test bike, it didn’t want to go any lower on the mountain than in third gear and it also switched back and forth automatically. Therefore to conclude that Shimano delivers poor quality here, but is forbidden. The components from the house are basically good, even the cheaper versions, and this individual case is a matter of attitude.

The longer wheelbase of the CAAD 13 can hardly be seen, but it can be felt. The bike rides safely, calmly, maybe a touch too unspectacular. It willingly follows the rider’s forward thrust without exploding, anyone who enjoys racing horses is sitting in the wrong saddle here. It is of the less agitated variety, stable in a straight line and solid in turns. It climbs climbs quite easily, but also without the last kick. With the CAAD 13, Cannondale wants to make road cycling more accessible, mission successful, the price is right. But we lacked a little excitement.