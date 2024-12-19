«They believed that lying on the ground or hiding behind a tree would protect them. “They did not understand the range and capabilities of remote-controlled drones,” explains a surprised Ukrainian soldier.



12/19/2024



Updated at 8:53 p.m.





It was already expected that the soldiers of North Korea sent by the dictator Kim Jong-un to the war of Ukraine They were going to be cannon fodder. But the reality is turning out to be much more stark and devastating, as demonstrated by the «…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only