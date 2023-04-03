ININ Games announced that Cannon Dancer will be available in physical and digital format from the next April 13th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The physical edition and limited editions will be exclusive to Strictly Limited Games.

Nearly 30 years since its arcade release, ININ Games has teamed up with two key members of the original development team to finally bring the game to modern home consoles: game designer Kouichi Yotsui (also known as “Isuke” and famous for his work on “Strider”) and artist Utata Kiyoshi. The ININ development team has worked to bring you the best iteration you have ever seen, adding features and improvements that were not available in the original Arcade game. This new, faithfully reproduced version of Cannon Dancer can be played in either the English language or the original Japanese, both playable in standard and challenge modes.

Among the many subtle improvements, the main ones are:

Save State

Rewind function

Controller vibration

Customizable controls

Graphic filters and shaders

Double jump

Invincible jump

Invincible slide

Invincible attack

Automatic attack [Velocità 1 – 5]

Extra credits

