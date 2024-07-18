Cannibalistic spiders spotted in Astrakhan region

Residents of the Astrakhan region encountered Argiope lobata – cannibal spiders. About this reports “Watermelon Today”.

It is noted that this is a fairly large spider, the females of which grow up to three centimeters in length. After mating, the females eat the males, increasing the chances of survival of the offspring.

According to the publication, this type of spider is widespread in the Bogdinsko-Baskunchaksky Reserve, located in the Akhtubinsky District of the Astrakhan Region. Nikolai Pirogov, an employee of the reserve, said that the lobed argiope differs from its other relatives in its abdomen with six deep lobes.

Argiope is poisonous, but the poison is not dangerous to humans, it can only be unpleasant and cause severe sensations.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman returned from Africa to the United States and found a frightening spider in her suitcase. The huge spider had been in the suitcase for several days, had survived a 24-hour flight and a hot car ride, and looked weak when it was found. In addition, it was missing one of its legs.