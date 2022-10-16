Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva came close – only 1.86 million votes – to sentence the elections in the first round and return to power in Brazil, one of the largest democracies in the world. Within two Sundays, he will face Jair Bolsonaro in the final dispute of an election that was already the most polarized in recent decades and that has now entered a phase of dirty war where anything goes. The accusations are of a very heavy caliber, including the suggestion that the current president is adept at cannibalism, bestiality or Freemasonry. Each attack, supported by a video. The Lula campaign has decided to take off the gloves, throw itself into the mud and emulate some of the sneaky and effective tactics of the Bolsonaro team, which continues to say that Lula has a pact with the devil and another with the PCC, the First Command of the Capital , the most powerful criminal group in the country.

That is the panorama in the final stretch of a crucial election for the progressives of half the planet, for the reactionary right-wing international and for the Amazon. It is a duel that very few votes will decide because 93% of voters already have a candidate, according to the latest Datafolha. In any case, the polls should be taken with caution because they significantly underestimated Bolsonaro, who got 43% compared to 48% for Lula in the first round. The teams of both fight with the knife between their teeth for each of the orphaned voters and that 21% of the electorate that did not approach the electronic polls and will probably turn their backs on them again on the 30th.

Lula’s advantage is smaller than ever in a race with an uncertain ending that Bolsonaro could still win: his odds are estimated at one in four. The sociologist Esther Solano, who investigates with focus groups of voters, details on the phone who is going to decide this explosive election. “There are three groups, the voters of Simone [Tebet] and Cyrus [Gomes], especially hers, who has positioned herself as the main representative of the third way; the evangelicals, as there is the potential for Lula to lose some votes there because the wave of moral panic is impressive, and abstention, that Lula manages to mobilize the electorate a little more”. Bolsonaro also tries, but both do not give up trying to get support from the other.

Bolsonaro during a rally in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro. He is wearing a typical fur hat from northeastern Brazil. BRUNA PRADO (AP)

With his sights set on the evangelicals and after many doubts and reluctance, Lula has released a “letter to Christians” without mention or commitment on thorny issues such as abortion or drugs. She limits herself to recalling that the Constitution guarantees the freedom to choose and practice religion. It is an attempt to alleviate the enormous rejection that she provokes in that group, one of the most compact when it comes to voting, without disturbing her most progressive followers.

Both Tebet (4%, center-right) and Gomes (3%, center-left) have asked, in the name of defending democracy, to vote for Lula and the broad alliance of more than ten parties that he leads. The former senator has been the only fresh face, the only woman and the great surprise among the protagonists of these elections. Regardless of her ideological closeness, she has joined the former president with enthusiasm and some conditions; he reluctantly because their relationship is so sour.

If those who backed Tebet and Ciro followed Lula like the Pied Piper of Hamelin, a third term would be a done deal. But, of course, each voter is a world and whether or not to pay attention to the original candidate depends on multiple factors. “For example, those who are very faithful to Cyrus are likely to follow him; those who are more anti-PT than pro-Ciro will probably abstain”, says political adviser Pablo Gentili, who orbits the Workers’ Party (PT) campaign. The PT leader has to convince them, he adds, that what is at stake is the very survival of Brazilian democracy.

Old acquaintances, neither of them leaves their compatriots indifferent. For this reason, these elections are also a battle between hatred of Bolsonarism and hatred of the PT. Half of the voters would never vote for the current president and 46% would not vote for Lula, say the polls. That is why both stir fear or disgust towards the adversary. It is about taking away a vote, not about winning a voter.

And there comes one of the demands of the former candidate Tebet: less red PT in the electoral acts. The party’s symbol color had returned to the streets in recent months after years of disappearance due to the rage it unleashed.

A red sea advances during a Lula da Silva campaign event in Recife, Pernambuco state. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Marcos Oliveira, 47, who makes his living behind the wheel of an Uber in the heavy traffic of São Paulo, is one of those few orphaned voters. With his electoral trajectory, his nuances and his doubts, he challenges the black and white portrait drawn by the polls that the Brazilian press, businessmen and politicians avidly consume.

Four years ago, Oliveira bet on Bolsonaro’s promise of change, but he has been disappointed, like Lula and the Workers’ Party before him. So in the first round he chose Ciro Gomes because, he explains, “he is the only one who presented a program” to govern. He now he hesitates. Everything depends on the debates on television, at least two: this Sunday (the 16th) and two days before the elections. “My preference is Lula, but if she doesn’t convince me, I’ll vote null,” he says over the phone. And why does she lean towards him? “Because the best time for my class, the poor, was with him. But I’m not stupid, hey! The PT stole a lot, like others”. Only if Lula details enough of his plans to rule will she gain his trust.

Edjane Gama, a small 45-year-old entrepreneur, voted for Tebet and now for Lula. “As a Christian, I think I can give her another chance, I hope she has matured,” she says.

Former candidate Simone Tebet, a big surprise in the first round, greets Lula during a press conference in which she asked her voters to support former President da Silva. NELSON ALMEIDA (AFP)

Bolsonaro knows that the wind is against him. That is why, in addition to evoking the battle between good and evil, he relies on earthly methods, such as opening the tap of public money even further for those most in need, while continuing to stir up the most effective lies. Many critics of President Bolsonaro were stunned by the power of the movement that he leads, as indicated by the broad power that his allies achieved in Congress on the 2nd. The extreme right has come to Brazil to stay. Bolsonaro’s victory in 2018 “seemed like a passing expression of rage, of discomfort with democracy, but it is an established movement in a very forceful way,” says strategist Gentili.

With this panorama and to defeat a president whose strategy is the constant erosion of democracy, Lula has opted for a minimum program, to unite around his figure those who consider that strengthening democratic institutions and reversing the erosion of rights it is the priority above ideological or programmatic differences. Bolsonarism has devoured the center-right that, since the end of the dictatorship, alternated in power with the PT.

In case the classic and acceptable strategies are not as effective as Lula’s team would like, he has activated a shock command on social networks with Bolsonarist tactics such as spreading lies on a large scale, insulting or launching posts full of capital letters calling everyone to share them. The visible face of this shift is a federal deputy, the recently re-elected André Janones, who gave up his own presidential candidacy to join his two million Instagram followers in Lula’s campaign. He presents himself as “a lover of Jesus”, but his thing is not exactly turning the other cheek. His motto could be ‘anything goes to save Brazilian democracy’.