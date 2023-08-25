Netflix It is one of the streaming platforms that has been characterized by having a varied catalog of movies and series. Year after year, the production company of the American firm seeks to entertain its users with new releases, many of them based on real events. This is reflected in the new film that will be released this 2023, which addresses cannibalism and survival. The tragedy of a rugby team in the Andes inspired the streaming giant to make a remake of ‘They live’which is titled ‘The Snow Society’.

This new installment of Netflix tells the story of the Uruguayan rugby team, Old Christian, who flew from Uruguay to Santiago de Chile to face Old Boys in 1972. After making a stopover in Argentina, the delegation had to cross the Andes Mountains, but a failure of the pilot would cause the tragedy on which the remake is based with which Netflix hopes to captivate next month.

The Old Christian rugby team flight was carrying 45 passengers. Photo: Frames.

What is ‘The Snow Society’ about?

According to the synopsis that Netflix has presented, the film will take moviegoers to October 13, 1972, when Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crashed in the Andes, the mountain range that crosses seven South American countries. including Peru. Only 29 of the 45 passengers managed to survive and this is where the real intrigue of the official trailer for the film begins..

When does ‘The Snow Society’ premiere on Netflix?

The streaming giant released today, August 24, the official trailer for the film ‘The Snow Society’. In the first images, you can see how 29 passengers on this flight are trying to survive, but cannibalism will be around like an enemy. The new installment of Netflix will be available from next September 9 and its official launch will take place at the Venice Film Festival. The remake of ‘Viven’ is directed by Juan Antonio Bayona.

