The blue underlines the lack of rivals this season, which culminated with the victory in the classification of specialties: “This year the hand has affected the continuity. I couldn’t do more, but I need to compete more. I know I’m a very strong supergiantist.” And then a joke: “Me in Sanremo like Egonu? I’m waiting for the invitation, who wouldn’t want to go…”

Not just win, but dominate. Sofia Goggia is not afraid to underline her superiority in downhill after winning the fourth World Cup in the specialty, the third in a row: “I saw that I was second, I knew that I had mathematically won. I’m very happy but it doesn’t mean anything except the fact that I’m the strongest in the world in this specialty: out of 8 races run, I won five, one I crashed and the other two I finished second. I’d say it’s mouth-watering”. Four cups but this is the one in which she had no opponents: “I felt dominant. I won the first one with 3 points over Vonn, it was the season of consecration, the last two seasons were conditioned by injuries but this is the one I clearly dominated in the downhill. I have more than two hundred points lead and there is still one race to go. Too bad I messed up the World Cup but I’ll make up for it”. See also A lightning-fast descent on ice that feels like a bungee jump

Unbeatable — After Lindsay Vonn, the descent is hers and Sofia knows it even if she prefers to make a literary promise: “As Dostoevskiy writes in his White Nights, sometimes even eggs have something to teach hens. I won’t be unbeatable forever. Having said that, the superiority I have on descents is given by the understanding of the lines, by the vision of the trajectories, that’s what gave me something extra. Many make the descent but do not understand it. I think I have a very high level of understanding of the track. And then few are able to ski over 100km/h like I do. it is one of my qualities”.

Insatiable — The descent is his bread but he is not satisfied: “I think I have embarked on a technical path that immediately paid off. At the beginning of the season I was fine, then in January the hand affected the consistency of performance which prevented me from continuing the path of continuity I had in the first part of the season. I couldn’t do more, certainly next year I aim to do three specialties. I know I’m a strong super-G climber, not like downhill, but I’m very strong. A specialty cup is also within my reach, also because this year six different winners out of six super-Gs. I need to compete more. And there’s one thing I need to improve is the adaptability between one specialty and another. I want to finish the season well. I still have a few races to do. The desire is great”. Can this Goggia think about the General Cup? “With Shiffrin like this it is very difficult”. See also 25 years after Titanic: the romantic and tragic story of the couple who wanted to die together

Like the Egonu — “Sanremo? I’m waiting for the invitation, who wouldn’t want to go there…”. Sofia Goggia said it laughing, live via Zoom from Kvitfjell, regarding her desire to ‘attend’ the world of entertainment more assiduously. “Me at ‘Dancing with the Stars’? I’m not a long thigh dancer, I had had an invite after my first season in the Cup but I politely declined.”

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 16:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Cannibale #Goggia #Dominating #downhill #superG