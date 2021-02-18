I watch the documentary series on Netflix The Yorkshire Ripper chronicle of the 13 proven murders of women committed by an enigmatic psychopath during five years in the north of England. The very incompetent police, exclusively obsessed with the fact that the monster only attacked women who practiced street prostitution, caught him by chance after a long time, when the Government was feeling very nervous about the continuous feminist demonstrations that protested his lack of protection. They found the criminal in a routine search of a car, when he was about to kill the woman who accompanied him. But he had been questioned nine times before. Without ever getting upset. This turned out to be a grayish and spare individual, model truck driver, a good boy according to his family and friends, the banal appearance of evil.

Keep reading