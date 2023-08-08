To download the demo you just have to go to Steam, more precisely on Cannibal Tales official page .

Fantastico Studio (Funtasia, A Painter’s Tale, Black Paradox) has announced the availability on Steam of the demos Of Cannibal Tales the last work written by Ruggero Deodato before he died at the end of December 2022. For those who don’t know him, he is the author of cult films such as Cannibal Holocaust and Hell Live. The release of the game is scheduled for January 2024, but in the meantime we can try it to savor its taste… definitely rare.

An extreme visual novel

Cannibal Tales will have some really tense moments

In the description of the game we can read that in Cannibal Tales, we will be faced with “disturbing and horrific scenes involving violence, macabre moments and the mutilation of human bodies.” All scenes are drawn in 2D for greater impact. Of course, the weak of stomach should stay away from him.

It is interesting that the general information speaks of episodes. So there will be more stories, we’ll see if they are connected or not. In the first, entitled “The interview“, the player will take on the role of a young and ambitious journalist determined to make a career. Her goal, therefore also that of the player, is to get a scoop that allows her to become a partner in the newspaper she works for.

“He will have to investigate the mystery that surrounds a young survivor of a metropolitan cannibaldetermined to get an interview to reveal the connection between them and understand why she spared his life.” Unfortunately his investigation will have very dangerous consequences. The player will therefore have to make difficult decisions, which will have dramatic consequences for history.