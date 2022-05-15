The Pole leaves just 4 games to the winner of Madrid, Jabeur, and wins the fourth 1000 of 2022 after Doha, Miami and Indian Wells

Mission accomplished. Iga Swiatek successfully completes his title defense at the WTA 1000 in Rome, further extending his record streak. In fact, there are 28 consecutive victories for the queen of the Forum and of the world ranking, who won in two sets without history on the Tunisian champion of Madrid Ons Jabeur, thanks to a score of 6-2 6-2 gained in an hour and 22 minutes of play. For super Iga it is the eighth title in his career and the fifth of the season after Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart.

Too much Iga – The final of the women's tournament opens with an agile turn of service for the n.1 in the world who immediately sets the record straight at the change, obtaining a chance to break, converted thanks to an unforced one of her opponent. Managed the advantage, at 3-0 another tempting possibility presents itself for the insatiable Pole, who this time has two balls to snatch Jebeur's serve. The 27-year-old from Ksar Hellal defends herself well and finally manages to move the score, but not the beliefs of the number one. We then proceed to the rhythm of the serves, with the seventh game becoming the longest spent with Swiatek at bat. Some naivety too sees Jabeur push no further than 40-40 while the twenty-year-old moves like a feline: she enters the field and attacks successfully, literally sending her opponent to the mat to the advantages that lead to 5-2. Just too much Iga for Ons. A further break marks the end of the set in just 37 minutes. It is 6-2, it turns.

The title – The real news at the opening of the second set is the first break point conceded by super Iga, who also commits a double fault. In such an inviting situation, however, the lack of incisiveness – accompanied by too many unforced ones – betrays the Madrid winner, who from 5-2 in the first set suffers a series of 6 consecutive games. At 4-0 an empty pass by the Pole, accompanied by right choices by the Tunisian, allow Jabeur to recover one of the lost services, shortening the distance. On the wings of a newfound confidence, the Tunisian's tennis rises but Iga is good at not being dazzled by what has just happened. She from 0-40 she cancels three consecutive break points (plus one to the advantages), turning over a game that now seemed irrecoverable. At 5-2 the game is decided: Jabeur still wobbles in service and at 30-40 sends a backhand into the net, delivering the title to Iga, who still reigns.

Cannibal – “The public in Rome gave me an energy and a special charge”, the words of the two-time champion of the International BNL of Italy during the award ceremony. “I still don’t know how to express myself in Italian but I can tell you that even today I will celebrate with some pasta and excellent food”. Cannibal in the field, omnivorous but above all “foodie” outside. Last year, in fact, the twenty-year-old from Warsaw was rewarded with an excellent tiramisu, which went viral on social media. Having also filled up with tennis, it is difficult to think that this could be the last bite for the Pole. Appetite, as we know, comes with eating.

