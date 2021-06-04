Trouble for the Hotel Deltka Park in Switzerland. Ironically, the whirlpool in the African Lodge sparked a heated discussion about everyday racism.

Switzerland – In the Hotel Delta Park in Switzerland you can relax in a whirlpool at the African Lodge and let your worries go away. Now, of all things, this cannibal-style whirlpool, including the wood that comes with it, is used to light a fire Racism Discussion Come on.

A man who found out about the wellness hotel on the internet and who is himself sensitized to the subject of racism is of the opinion that the whirlpool in the African Lodge serves racist clichés. The Hotel Delta Park has taken the accusations of racism to heart. It is important for the hotelier of the wellness hotel in Switzerland to exchange ideas with his critic and has therefore invited him to have a coffee together.