Would you be willing to destroy the lives of others in order to achieve your most important goal? “Eat or be devoured” is a phrase repeated several times within this work and perfectly fitting to describe the mentality of the protagonists of the manga we are talking about today: Cannibal is added to the catalog of works by Kazuo Kamimura brought to Italy by J-POP, an author famous mainly for stories like The age of coexistence, Lady Snowblood And Stories of a Geisha. In 1971, Kamimura decides to collaborate with a close friend and colleague of his, Yu Aku, a famous lyricist, poet and TV presenter, who decides to write a story based on his experience in the music industry, telling the rawest and most merciless sides without filters in a simple but engaging noir story set in Tokyo in the 70s.

Original title: Hitokui

English title: Cannibal

Japanese release: 1971

Italian release: November 10, 2021

Number of volumes: 1 (single volume)

Publishing house: J-POP Manga

Gender: Seinen, dramatic

Drawings: Kazuo Kamimura

History: Yu Aku

Format: 15 × 21, paperback with dust jacket, b / w

Number of pages: 336 We reviewed Cannibale via press volume provided to us by J-POP Manga.

Destroy every obstacle

Cannibale tells the story of Namiki Kito, a girl who grew up in a suburban city, gray and lifeless, but cherishes the dream of moving to the city to become a famous star. Namiki, arrived in Tokyo, begins to scour the environment of the premises, quickly getting noticed by Yano, a manager who deals with the research and growth of new talents. Shortly after, an ex-star, Eri Misaki, decides to return to the spotlight to close a loose ends with Namiki. Namiki wants to become Japan’s most beloved star, and is willing to “devour” anyone who gets in her way, abandoning all ethics and creating numerous enemies, all to aim to win the Golden Sixteen, a very important contest that will crown the best girl, ensuring her money and success.

The story manages to make us passionate about the events of negative characters who represent the famous concept of the charm of evil: Namiki is an intriguing, charismatic and unrestrained character, pursues her goals with ruthlessness without letting anyone put her feet on her head, not even Yano, who, through grueling training, will make her achieve the fame of a star she so longed for, but not even he will be excluded from the girl’s fury if he turns against her. Yano, the first manager of Namiki, is one of the characters who most represents the most negative elements of show business: arrogant and detached, he does not care at all about the opinions of the stars he deals with, who are obliged to submit to any order without the possibility of arguing. The private life of the girls becomes the property of the manager on duty, who will keep them under constant surveillance, even deciding if and with whom they should go to bed.

In an overly competitive environment, the protagonists will find themselves planning attacks on their rivals, becoming more and more obsessed and corrupt: therefore we have totally negative characters with no morality to whom there is no redemption, since the most interesting part is just to see how far they will go with their actions, in a constant war between stars in order to maintain their status and gain more and more notoriety.

A ruthless world

Valuable is the contribution of Yu Aku, who tells us what happens in the complicated world of entertainment without any filter, adding, however, some moments of the story a little too unrealistic, probably used for entertainment purposes only. Yu Aku also criticizes the attitude of society itself, always waiting for a new Idol (we told you about it here) and easily discarding the now “old” ones, while they frantically search for hot information and gossip about their favorite star, always ready to defend it with drawn sword and attack the others. A negative note of the work is the excessively fast pace which, although it helps to avoid downtime, shows some events too abruptly, reducing their effectiveness and leaving some questions open.

Speaking of the aesthetic side, it’s hard not to be fascinated by Kamimura’s expressive designs: we have soft and precise lines that highlight the beauty and sensuality of Namiki and the other female characters, whose body is a weapon that they use at will, while not failing to give expressiveness even to faces that become distorted by anger and by fear, with more chaotic hatches that aim to give a claustrophobic and dynamic effect; for some backgrounds instead, dark brushstrokes have been used which help to give a dark and oppressive atmosphere, especially in the splash pages. On the editorial side, J-POP has made a very good edition with very thick pages without any transparency, although there are some small smears in those where a lot of blacks were used with a brush. Furthermore, Cannibale has the same aesthetics and format of the other Kamimura manga published by J-POP, so that it can be exhibited in the library in plain sight together with the other works of the author.

Who do we recommend Cannibale to?

The short duration of the manga, together with the fluidity of the story, make it a quick and easy reading. Although it is not among the most cited or praised stories of Kamimura, if you are passionate about the author or appreciate the genre, it is certainly a recommended purchase; if, on the other hand, you are used to more recent manga, the type of story or aesthetics may be far from your tastes and, in case you still want to deepen similar works, it would probably help to search for manga with more dynamic and current stories, or point to the works of Kamimura himself which were most appreciated by the mass.

Generally very interesting protagonists

Flawless and expressive designs

Simple but compelling storyline Some issues not deep enough