There are many gore movies, but if there is one that is the mother of all, that is “Cannibal holocaust”. The work of Ruggero Deodato, a famous Italian director who died in 2022, had the same luck as almost every great film has before becoming a classic: a great controversy. And it is that, due to his controversial plot and crude graphic scenes of him, the filmmaker was sentenced to prison and ended up arrested for a while before the scandalized eye of the press in his country. What was the feature film about and what happened to its creator?

Too exotic aperitif

It was the year 1979. The world of cinema did not expect the arrival of “Cannibal Holocaust”, but Deodato already knew the storm that was going to unleash his resounding feature film and had taken precautions for it.

“Cannibal Holocaust” was released in Italian cinemas in 1980. Photo: United Artists

It had been filmed in mockumentary style, but when the images reached the world’s eyes, the press only managed to say that the characters in the film had actually died.

The film followed the story of four journalists who, after entering the Amazon to record a tribe of cannibals, disappear. When anthropologist Harold Monroe obtains the missing videos, he discovers that they were all killed and eaten.

But, for what Ruggero was too exotic an aperitif, for the press it was a complete abomination and a documented mass murder for profit. And that last one was going to have retaliation.

From controversy to world stardom

The speculation got out of hand. Renowned newspapers and magazines, such as Interviú from Spain, assured that everything that appeared in the film was real. Not only was there talk of slaughter, but also of animal sacrifices and even rape.

Ruggero Deodato during the recordings of “Cannibal Holocaust”. Photo: Clarín newspaper

The result? Ruggero Deodato was arrested and sentenced to four months in prison and a fine. And it is that, before filming, the director made the protagonists sign a secret contract so that they would disappear from the public eye.

When the whole matter was clarified and it was verified that the protagonists were alive, Deodato was freed. His film, which had been banned in Italy, did not return until 2000; however, in countries like Japan it was already a success.

The whole controversy, as egregious as it became, ultimately placed Deodato in the eye of the world. His second film brought him worldwide fame and his career took off to success.

Ruggero Deodato died on December 29, 2022 at the age of 83. To this day he is considered one of the great references of Cinema B and one of the most controversial directors in history.