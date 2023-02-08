The director was accused of murdering the protagonists after the actors disappeared from the face of the Earth. In addition, it was confirmed that real animals were killed during the filming.

“Cannibal holocaust” will remain in the memory of all its viewers due to the unpleasant and realistic deaths presented by the film directed by the Italian Ruggero Deodato. Released in 1980, it was one of the first films to be recorded in documentary format and the second by the director around to cannibalism. The tape gained popularity due to the scandals that arose around its filming, since animals were killed and the actors signed a contract with a clause that almost landed the director in prison.

The film tells the story of four journalists who travel to the heart of the Amazon to document some local tribes, which turn out to be cannibals.

Director of “Cannibal Holocaust” was charged with manslaughter

Ruggero Deodato’s film went viral due to the strong scenes and the realism they presented. It was believed that the four leading actors had died in real life, since after the end of the recordings there was no trace of them. Deodato, very faithful to his mystery style, had made them sign a contract that prohibited them from giving interviews or appearing in public for a year.

That was how he had to look for them and take them to court to prove that they were okay. However, the famous scene that shows an indigenous woman impaled by a stick left a possible murder unresolved. As much as the director assured that it was all a trick, the truth is that she never found it.

Scene from “Cannibal Holocaust” in which an indigenous woman is seen impaled. Photo: YouTube capture

What were the actual deaths that “Cannibal Holocaust” included?

As much as the protagonists were shown to be alive, Deodato could not deny that animals were killed, including a muskrat, a giant tortoise, a snake, a monkey and a pig. Two of them were beheaded, prompting animal organizations to demand that the director receive a sentence. He was sentenced to four months in prison and a fine.