The ovation lasted seven minutes in the Debussy room after the screening of ‘Close your eyes’. The first feature film by Víctor Erice in 31 years, the fourth in a sixty-year career, left an international critic who reveres the Biscayan filmmaker in ecstasy, whose inexplicable absence marked the hours before the premiere of one of the most anticipated films in Cannes.

If Erice wanted to open our eyes to the world and to the imagination with ‘The spirit of the hive’, now she asks us to close them. ‘Cerrar los ojos’ comes three decades after ‘El sol del quince’ obtained the jury prize in the most renowned competition in the world. Erice, 83, did not accompany the film. Perhaps due to health problems, perhaps because of his refusal to feel harassed by the media, perhaps in disagreement that his film cannot aspire to the Palme d’Or by being scheduled in the competitive Cannes Premiere section.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux was apparently unable to see the film before announcing the competing titles; in fact, he had access to the feature film only a few days ago. Frémaux has admitted that he did not know until six months ago that Erice had a new film. Even so, criticism continues because in 2016, the person in charge of Cannes admitted having selected Sean Penn’s ‘I’ll Say Your Name’, without having seen it and could have done the same for Erice.

‘Close your eyes’ tells the story of a disappearance. Jose Coronado gets into the skin of a famous Spanish actor, Julio Arenas, who disappears during the filming of a movie. Fiction and reality coexist on the screen. Others arise from this mystery and the present is permeating scenes in which Arenas’ close friend, the director Miguel Garay, masterfully embodied by Manolo Solo, talks to us about existence, cinema and death.

complete the circle



Monday’s screening also marks the return of Ana Torrent to Cannes since 1976. At the age of eight, she accompanied the late Carlos Saura with ‘Cría cuervos’. “I feel like this premiere comes full circle. Returning to Cannes with Erice is something incredible,” said the actress, who appeared at the festival along with José Coronado, Manolo Solo and María León.

«Víctor came to see me about a year ago. We went out to dinner and he told me that he had this script. I was very moved by the story and I think I never hesitated to work under him again. In fact, I don’t consider shooting a movie with Víctor to be considered work. For me, it is closing a chapter; now my life makes sense after fifty years. I have always said that if it weren’t for Víctor I wouldn’t be an actress. I am happy to return to the festival, the first time I was not very aware of what it meant, now that he is back with Erice I am excited ».

‘Cerrar los ojos’ is not only his most personal work for the director from Biscay, but something similar to an exorcism, a way of settling accounts with his own career and, perhaps, making peace with himself. The film opens in Spain on September 29.