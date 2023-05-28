Cannes lowered the curtain on his issue number 76 and gave the highest award to Anatomy of a fall (Anatomie d’une chute), judicial drama by Justine Triet, a French filmmaker who became the third director to win the Palme d’Or.

The tape introduces us to Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a German writer who lives with her husband, Samuel, and their blind son, Daniel, in a chalet in the middle of the French Alps. When Samuel dies under mysterious circumstances, the investigation can’t determine if it was a suicide or a homicide. She will be arrested and tried for murder, and the process puts her tumultuous relationship and her ambiguous personality in the spotlight.

Before the closure, the critics had already praised the tape. “The French director Justine Triet imposes her stark and meticulous reading of human relations”said the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“A bright psychological thriller that lasts for days. An impressive film”, they opined in the important Telegraph.

While The Hollywood Reporter read: “Guiding us by elusive memories, ever-evolving tales, and dubious narrators in this fascinating and deeply intelligent film, Triet accomplishes the most difficult feat of all: earning our complete trust.”

The ABC newspaper made it clear yesterday that “one of the best editions of the Cannes Film Festival in recent years came to a close, with an official section in which there was cinema for all tastes, from the good good to the bad bad”.

Johnny Depp broke down in tears at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: diffusion

With Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, an award was Tran Anh Hung as Best Director for Dodin Bouffant’s La Passion, a romantic drama about two chefs focused on the meticulous preparation and tasting of their dishes.

koji yakushoone of Japan’s most famous actors in both popular and auteur films, has seen his consecration at the age of 67 in Cannes with the best actor award for his role in Perfect daysby Wim Wenders. “Working with Wim has been an incredible experience,” he told AFP.

In this film by the director from Paris, Texas (Palme d’Or in 1984), he plays Hirayama, a silent and lonely employee of the public toilets in Tokyo, a collector of audio cassettes of rock classics.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Merve Dizdar she won the award for best female performance for About Dry Grasses, by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. A film about the life of a teacher in a remote area of ​​rural Turkey. The film, the critics opined, intertwines political and intimate considerations.

Dizdar embodies a character “who fights for his life and has to overcome a lot of difficulties,” explained the actress upon receiving the award. “I know what it is to be a woman in that region,” added the Turkish interpreter.

From this part of the world, the films Los colonos, by the Chilean Felipe Galvezand Levante, from the Brazilian lillah hallareceived the Fipresci prize, from international critics, as the best work of Un certain mirada and of the parallel sections of Cannes, respectively.