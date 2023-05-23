Cannes | International film magazines praise Aki Kaurismäki’s novelty: “The perfect gem”

In the evaluations that followed the premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Dead Leaves received real praise in some places.

Director-writer Aki Kaurismäki the expected novelty film Dead leaves had its world premiere on Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival. The reception was good and the evaluations of foreign film critics have been very positive, even praising.

Was there at the premiere of HS Brother Pekka Lehtonen wrote that the audience warmed up to the film slowly, but towards the end, Kaurismäki’s humor started to bite and when the film ended, it received a standing ovation.

Kaurismäki has presented his films in the main competition series at Cannes three times before, in 2002 – when Man without a past won the second prize in the Grand Prix –, 2006 and 2011.

According to Lehtonen, the Cannes audience had clearly been waiting to see a new Kaurismäki film this year. Dead leaves is, according to Kaurismäki himself, the fourth part of his “workers’ trilogy”. The film follows the Trap of the Lonely Duners (Alma Pöysti) and Holapan (Jussi Vatanen) love story.

The premiere in the evaluations of major international film magazines that appeared after, Kuolleet lehtet gets real praise in some places.

American Deadline critic Pete Hammond already calls the film a “flat-out gem” in the title.

He praised Dead leaves among other things as lovely, hilariously funny and touching and says that the film received rare applause from the critics’ audience at a separate press screening.

Praise is also given to the actors, who according to Hammond deliver Kaurismäki’s characteristic laconic dialogue with great precision.

“I think I just found my favorite film of this year’s Cannes,” concludes Hammond.

Very the film is similarly praised by an American by The Hollywood Reporter David Rooney. Dead leaves is, in his opinion, an “incredibly satisfying” viewing experience. In addition to well-chosen actors, Rooney also highlights e.g Timo Salminen “exceptional talents for compositions”, Ville Grönroosin the timeless staging and the film’s music choices.

At only 81 minutes, the film is small compared to many other Kaurismäki films, Rooney states, but “why complain about any gift given by one of the greatest treasures of the film world”?

British of The Guardian Peter Bradshaw writes in its four-star review that Dead leaves is yet another one of Kaurismäki’s “enchanting and delightful cinephile comedies”, and genuinely funny, romantic and benevolent.

Bradshaw also notes the way in which Kaurismäki connects the event environment that seems to be from the 1950s and 1960s to today, with the radio news about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. According to Bradshaw, this good-natured film also laughs For Putin; even though the threat of Russia overshadows Finland as well, Finns continue their lives in the old way.

Film industry British for professionals of Screen Daily the assessment is more moderate than others. Critic Jonathan Romney by Dead leaves does not offer anything particularly new, but is familiar and safe Kaurismäki.

The film still receives praise from Romney, among other things, for the beautiful acting, the cinematography and the soundtrack, which is more versatile than usual for Kaurismäki.

“Dead leaves doesn’t set the movie world on fire, but it creates a warm glow around it,” Romney writes.

The Finnish theatrical premiere of Dead Newspapers is on September 15.