His performances as Indiana Jones and Han Solo made film history. Harrison Ford has now been honored for his life’s work in Cannes. The 80-year-old was “deeply touched”.

HHollywood legend Harrison Ford was surprisingly awarded a palm of honor for his life’s work at the Cannes Film Festival. The 80-year-old US actor, who came to the French Riviera for the presentation of the film “Indiana Jones and the Wheel of Destiny”, said after the award was presented by festival director Thierry Frémaux on Thursday evening that he was “deeply touched by this award “.

The organizers of Cannes had already announced in advance that Ford would be given an “extraordinary honor”. In his decades-long career, the 80-year-old has played numerous roles that have gone down in film history: from Han Solo in the “Star Wars” saga to “Blade Runner” to the archaeologist Indiana Jones, who starred in Steven Spielberg’s film in 1981 “Raiders of the Lost Ark” made its debut on screen.

At the opening ceremony of this year’s Cannes festival, the 78-year-old US mime Michael Douglas received a palm of honor on Tuesday. Last year, the US actor Tom Cruise was surprisingly honored before the screening of the film “Top Gun: Maverick”.