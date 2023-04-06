Cannes – It will be “Jeanne du Barry”, the new film with Johnny Deppcostume drama in which the actor plays King Louis XV, to open the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival (May 16-27). The organizers announced it.

Directed by Maiwenn, who also plays the title role, the famous 18th-century courtesan who finds her way into the affections of the king, the film will have its world premiere on Tuesday 16 May at the Grand Théâtre Lumière and will be released in French theaters the same day. It is the first major role for Depp after the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the cast also Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupad, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair, and marks, in fact, Depp’s first feature film role since his last performance in “The Minamata Case” in 2020, which was presented at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, and where the actor played US documentary photographer William Eugene Smith. Since then, in fact, Depp has faced countless legal problems: first he lost a libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, accused of calling him a “wife beater”, then he won another libel case against the ex -wife Amber Heard, who had accused him of domestic violence.

Jeanne du Barry chronicles the rise and fall of 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry (played by Le Besco), favorite of King Louis XV (played by Depp) and at the center of scandal and luxury. The protagonist, a woman of humble origins hungry for culture and pleasures who uses her intelligence and her charm to make a social climb, wins the heart of the king and the rooms of Versailles, arousing the indignation of the entire court.

The film was funded by the Red Sea Film Foundation of Saudi Arabia. The foundation, born in 2019, has already financed around 170 African and Arab titles, but “Jeanne du Barry” is its first foray into European cinema.

This year Cannes already has some great Hollywood productions lined up, such as “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, world premiere together with Martin Scorsese’s latest, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro . The full line-up will be announced on April 13.