The new films by Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, both filmmakers accused of sexual abuse, will not be scheduled at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On the other hand, it will be the edition that brings together the most female filmmakers. Of the 19 films on the competition list, six are directed by women. “He breaks a record in his official selection,” mentioned the European press. However, the current director of the festival, Thierry Fremauxwas questioned for choosing Johnny Depp’s tape to open the event.

“I don’t see (director) Maiwenn’s film as a controversial choice at all, because if Johnny Depp had been banned from working it would have been different, but that’s not the case. We only know one thing, it’s the judicial system and I think they won the legal case. But the film is not about him, ”she said about the film Jeanne du Barry, the actor who has starred in the media trial for domestic violence with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

The organization left out the films of the questioned Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. Photo: diffusion

Polanski and Allen, two filmmakers far from the United States, filmed The palace and Coup de chance, respectively. While the French-Polish man is barred from entering the US for pleading guilty to abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1972, the Oscar winner was accused by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow. “We haven’t seen Polanski’s (film). Woody Allen’s is a bit special, I’ve seen it without seeing it. The film was not a candidate. We knew that if his film was screened in Cannes, the controversy would break out and play against this and other films “declared Fremaux.

Leaving out of competition The palace and Coup de chance, the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival it would focus on the participation of female filmmakers, all this on the 30th anniversary of Jane Campion becoming the first woman to win the Palme d’Or. After the director of The Piano, it took more than two decades for Julia Ducournau to become the second woman to win at Cannes with her film Titane.

The festival begins on May 16 and Martin Scorsese and Pedro Almodóvar return. Two expected American films are Asteroid City (by Wes Anderson), with Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks, and May December, a drama by Todd Haynes (Carol) that reunites Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.