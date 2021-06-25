After various announcements about cancellations and postponements due to the current health situation, finally the seventy-fourth edition of the Cannes Film Festival and it is a fact. In that sense, the organizers had announced some time ago that Spike Lee will be the president of the jury. With this, he will become the first African American in being chosen for said position.

Now, a new update has been released. Through the official account on Instagram of the distinguished event, it has been announced to the full selection that they will accompany Lee, which – describes Cannes – comes from five continents and combines seven different nationalities.

They are:

– Mati Diop: the Franco-Senegalese director has been in charge of various feature films. The first of them was Atlántica (2019), which won the Grand Prize in this same competition. As an actress, Diop has starred in films such as 35 drinks of rum (2008), by Claire Denis; Simon Killer (2012), by Antonio Campos; among others.

– Mylène Farmer: Canadian singer and songwriter, she is one of the most successful artists in France, who rose to fame in the eighties. It topped the charts for decades and sold more than 30 million records in its 35-year career. Among the music videos of his singles – described as visually distinctive – stand out Pourvu qu’elles soient douces, Libertine, Sans contrefaçon.

– Maggie Gyllenhaal: American actress, producer, screenwriter, and director began her career with Donnie Darko (2001), then starred in Secretary (2002) and Sherrybaby (2006), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She also received her first Oscar nomination. in 2009 for her role in Crazy Heart.

– Jessica Hausner: Forbes magazine describes this Austrian director as a distinctive figure on the arthouse scene. His first two feature films, Lovely Rita (2001) and Hotel (2004), premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Her film Lourdes was presented at the Venice Film Festival in 2009, where she was awarded the FIPRESCI Prize.

– Mélanie Laurent: is recognized for her role as Shosanna Dreyfus in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. The French actress has starred in more than 40 films. His second feature film, Breathe, was selected in La Semaine de la Critique in 2014 and received critical acclaim. He won a César Award for Best Documentary Film in 2015 for Tomorrow, which he co-directed with Cyril Dion.

– Kleber Mendonça Filho: The Brazilian director presented his second feature film, Aquarius, in Competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. However, it was with Bacurau, co-directed with Juliano Dornelles, that he received the Jury Prize in the 2019 edition.

– Tahar Rahim: French by birth, Rahim has received several nominations for his role as Charles Sobhraj on the suspense series The Serpent. He also had a prominent participation in The Mauritanian, starring Jodie Foster and directed by Kevin Macdonald. In addition, Rahim was notably known after his performance in Jacques Audiard’s A Prophet (2009), which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, and received nine César Awards, including best actor.

– Song Kang-ho: The South Korean actor is known for having starred in various Bong Joon-ho projects, such as Memories of Murder (2003), The Host (2006), Snowpiercer (2013), Okja (2017) and, above all, the winner of four Oscars , Parasite. On the other hand, his career has been recognized by the New York Times, which included him in its list of 25 best actors of the 21st century, drawn up in 2020.

The diverse jury is made up of renowned personalities of the seventh art. Photo: Instagram / @ festivaldecannes

According to what is detailed by international media, The 2021 Cannes Film Festival will be held from July 6 to 17 this year, days in which more than 20 feature films will be presented. The jury will reveal its list of winners on the last day of the contest during the closing ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Canal + in France.