He Cannes Film FestivalTraditionally held in May, it will take place in July due to the pandemic, organizers said Wednesday. The most important film competition in the world will be held between July 6 and 17.

The health crisis has already forced the cancellation of last year’s edition and replace it with a symbolic selection of 56 movies.

Cannes, in addition to awarding its prestigious awards, is an essential showcase for the film industry, hard hit by the pandemic.

This year, the first major festival on the calendar, the Berlinale, it gave up a classic edition and announced an online show in March. It also provides screenings open to the public in Berlin in June.