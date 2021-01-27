The date of the 74th Cannes Film Festival has been postponed. This is reported in Twitter-American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences account.

The festival will take place from 6 to 17 July. It was previously scheduled for May 2021. The selection of films will be able to participate in films that were included in the program of the last show, but were postponed until 2021.

In May 2020, the Cannes Film Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cannes Film Festival is held every year in May in the resort town of Cannes on the basis of the Palais des Festivals and Congresses on the Croisette. It was first held in 1946 and was not held only twice – in 1948 and 1950 due to lack of budget funds.