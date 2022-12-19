The cannes film festival condemned this Monday “vigorously” the arrest in iran of the actress Taraneh Alidoostiknown opponent of the regimeand asked for his immediate release.

Alidoosti was arrested “for support the freedom movement in his country. The festival of Cannes vigorously condemns this arrest and calls for his immediate release,” the Festival tweeted.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday for expressing on social networks her support for demonstrations, remove the veil and by denounce the execution of protesters.

Alidoosti was detained “by order of the judicial authority” after “failing to provide documentation for some of her statements” about the protestsreported Mizan Online, the information agency for the judiciary.

The actress’s latest film, “Leila’s Brothers”, was presented at the last edition of Cannes, in May of this year.

Alidoosti’s last social media message was posted on December 8, the same day that 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari became the first person to be executed for his links to the protests.

Images of the woman as she was shopping in Tehran without a veil also circulated. Alidoosti pledged not to leave Iran and said she was willing to “pay any price to defend” her rights.

We recommend you read

His Instagram account, with more than eight million followers, was no longer accessible on Sunday.