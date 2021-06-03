An American-Colombian film will compete for the Palme d’Or. Films from Mexico, Chile and Brazil were also announced in Paris on the official list of the festival, which will take place from July 6 to 17 on the French Riviera.

A year after having been forced to cancel its celebration due to the pandemic, the Cannes Festival gained strength this Thursday with a 74 edition that is presented renewed.

Among the candidates to succeed Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’, Palme d’Or in 2019, there is also the American-Colombian film ‘Memoria’, by the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul and with Tilda Swinton, the Colombian Juan Pablo Urrego and the Hispanic- Mexican Daniel Giménez-Cacho among its protagonists.

The story is a drama about an orchid farmer who must travel to Bogotá to see her sick sister.

It will be the only film with a Latin touch in an official competition without Spaniards and where Sean Penn also stands out with ‘Flag Day’; Jacques Audiard with ‘Les Olympiades’; Bruno Dumont with ‘Par un demi clair matin’ or Sean Baker with ‘Red Rocket’.

In the selection of the category ‘A certain look’, 18 films were announced, including two Mexican films, ‘Noche de Fuego’ by Tatiana Huezo and ‘La civil’ by Teodora Ana Mihai.

Likewise, the list of Special Sessions includes the Brazilian Karim Ainouz (‘O marinheiro das montanhas’) and a work in which the Chilean Dominga Sotomayor (‘The year of the everlasting storm’) participates.

Covid-19 protocols

This year, there is great expectation for the festival after the cancellation of its edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the organizers assured that all the necessary measures will be taken to guarantee maximum health security. Among these measures, PCR tests with negative results of no less than 48 hours or a complete vaccination certificate will be requested.

Despite the epidemiological situation, a shower of world cinema stars is expected, such as actress Jodie Foster, who will receive a Palme d’Or honor for her entire career, or Spike Lee, president of the jury this year, from the United States.

The competition will open with ‘Annette’ by Frenchman Leos Carax, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

Streaming platforms, the great absentees from the festival

There will be no Netflix platform project due to the rule that requires films in competition to be released in French commercial theaters.

“They don’t want to come if it’s not in competition. I respect their point of view. I would like them to be able to come out of competition because that would allow them to be present. We hope they open their arms. Ours are open,” said Thierry Frémaux, Festival director , to the press.

This 74th edition keeps those old controversies alive, but promises to be, despite sanitary restrictions, the great party of previous years.

“It will be an almost normal festival because we will have films, the public and the press. It is a way of being together again after a year of pain,” his general delegate told EFE, hoping to host “a Cannes full of enthusiasm because it is the first global event after this epidemic that is not over yet. “

With Reuters and Efe.