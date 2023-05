The Golden Palm of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 went to the film ‘Anatomie d’une chute’ by the French Justine Triet.

Actor Koji Yakusho is the winner of the Best Actor Award for Wim Wenders’ film ‘Perfect Days’.

Director Thien An Pham with ‘Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang’ (L’arbre aux papillons d’or) the winner of the ‘Golden Chamber’ (Best Debut Film). The film was presented in the Directors’ Fortnight.