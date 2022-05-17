The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has started. Artists, specialized media and film fans have their eyes on this event, which resurfaces after a 2021 edition that had only 30% of its total capacity and one in 2020 that was cancelled.

With more than one film premiering at the event, there are several feature films that have gained the attention of the public. Let’s review what films can be seen at Cannes 2022 and more details.

Cannes Film Festival 2022 start date

Cannes began this Tuesday, May 17, with the premiere of the zombie film “Z” by Michel Hazanavicius.

Program: Ukraine as the key country for Cannes

In March, the organization said it will ban Russian citizens with government ties from entering the festival. It was also reported that films by prominent Ukrainian filmmakers will be screened, including the documentary by Sergei Loznitsa “The natural history of destruction”, which shows footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius before he was killed in Mariupol. The film will be presented by his fiancee Hanna Bilobrova.

Films that can be seen at Cannes 2022

“Armageddon Time” : James Gray’s film debuts, which tells the semi-autobiographical story of coming of age. Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong act.

“Close”: Léo and Rémi have been friends, but when they are 13 years old, an event separates them. Léo approaches Rémi’s mother to understand what has happened.

“broker”.

Triangle of sadness.

“Crimes of the future”.

“Tori and lokita”.

“Decision to leave”.

“Stars at noon”.

“Elvis”.

The protagonist of the biopic “Elvis” will be the actor Austin Butler. Photo: Warner Bros.