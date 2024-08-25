Canned Tuna, a “Quick” Food to Put on the Table

Ideal for singles and families: the canned tuna (or glass) It is a “must” in the pantries and tables of almost all Italians. Fresh, light, ready to eat (no need to turn on the stove), it goes well with everything: a plate of pasta, as a second course with a salad or as a snack with bread and breadsticks.

But be careful not to abuse it: according to several nutritionists, canned tuna should be consumed once or, at most, twice a week and no more. But which brand should you choose from the wide range offered by markets and supermarkets? Altroconsumo comes to our aid, analyzing 30 different types of tuna in olive oil and extra virgin olive oil, of which 19 in cans and 11 in glasschoosing from those of the main brands available in large-scale distribution. Among the evaluation criteria adopted, the verification of the oil used, the histamine and nitrogen content, mercury, nutritional values ​​and the canning date.

Canned Tuna, Best and Worst: Altroconsumo’s Ranking

As for canned tuna, Rio Mare rod caught is the best of the test with 74 points. Excellent quality also for Angel Parodi tuna steak (73 points), As Do Sea whole slice with (72 points), Callipo tuna in olive oil (71 points), Rio Mare Filodolio Tuna in olive oil, Carrefour Classic yellowfin tuna in olive oil and Tuna Consortium in olive oil (all with 70 points).

And what about glass? Coop Fiofiore tuna fillets Yellowfin ranks best in the test with 72 points. It is also of excellent quality according to Altroconsumo Callipo Filets of tuna in olive oil (70 points) while Ondina fillets of tuna in olive oil (Eurospin) is elected best purchase.