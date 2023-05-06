Canned tuna, beware of poisoning

Canned tuna is cheap, it’s practical and it takes a moment to put it on the table. Everyone has cans at home. Thanks to its omega-3 fatty acids, the functions of the eyes and brain are strengthened. Omega-3s, in fact, are also important for keeping blood pressure and triglycerides under control, to keep our heart health in shape.



However, it is good to know that tuna is a food to be eaten with measure because if ingested in disproportionate quantities it could cause serious damage to our body: we are talking about that pathology called Scombroid Syndrome. What is it about? It is an intoxication often caused by the consumption of tuna and we are not only talking about fresh fish but also canned or frozen ones; to cause this syndrome is not only tuna but also anchovies, mackerel, sardines and other small fish.

The only useful means we have to avoid this very bad intoxication is to maintain the conservation of the fish at a constant temperature that is below 4°C, up to the moment of its consumption. For this reason, you should never buy a brand of tuna that is not stored correctly and has already expired.





